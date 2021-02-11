Operation Tulip Drop 2.0

Last year, Tulip Drop brought happiness and joy to the community and it is time to share happiness with tulips again. Grab your virtual shopping bag and pick tulips for yourself and make someone's day as well! We also provide choices of donating tulips to local first responders, hospitals, teachers, and nursing homes. All money raised goes towards Gwyneth's Gift, a non-profit devoted to making a difference in the community by raising awareness regarding the education of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

How to Participate

1. Select tulips for yourself and/or others

2. Donate tulips locally following the choices below

3. Pick your tulips up on April 10, 2021 at the James Monroe High School *

4. Check out our Facebook and Instagram page to see the tulips you donated locally