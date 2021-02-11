Operation Tulip Drop 2.0
Last year, Tulip Drop brought happiness and joy to the community and it is time to share happiness with tulips again. Grab your virtual shopping bag and pick tulips for yourself and make someone's day as well! We also provide choices of donating tulips to local first responders, hospitals, teachers, and nursing homes. All money raised goes towards Gwyneth's Gift, a non-profit devoted to making a difference in the community by raising awareness regarding the education of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).
How to Participate
1. Select tulips for yourself and/or others
2. Donate tulips locally following the choices below
3. Pick your tulips up on April 10, 2021 at the James Monroe High School *
4. Check out our Facebook and Instagram page to see the tulips you donated locally
Gwyneth's Gift
Flowers are associated with kind acts such as thoughtfulness and generosity. The impact of flowers brings a deep emotion of happiness which connects us. Gwyneth's Gift impacts the community and Virginia by providing CPR training, AEDs in schools, and encourages medical research. A heart attack is not discriminatory to age or race and neither is COVID-19, so let's connect with flowers and help Gwyneth's Gift continue their vision where everyone can save a life.
James Monroe High School
2300 Washington Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Saturday | 10am - 2pm
Disclaimers
* No specific color requests accepted
* Refunds not applicable
* All pre-orders are tax free
* Product needs to be picked up, no shipping available
* Bloomia recommends cutting 1/2 inches off the stem and placing in water